Pokémon GO Fest 2021: What will hatch from eggs?

Pokémon GO Fest is making a return for 2021 and with new and exclusive content on the way for the summer months.

Unlike other events, Niantic are not making it compulsory to buy a ticket to their annual event. It will be held online for the second successive year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event itself brings new opportunities to catch new Pokémon - such as two different variants of Pikachu and new Shiny variants to get your hands on.

As well as this, GO Fest will be spread across two days with a different focus on each one. The first will look at catching Pokemon, while the second will emphasise taking on raids, which has the chance to offer up some rare species in return.

With an update of his magnitude, this will have an effect on almost all aspects of the game - from types of Pokemon spawning in and what is hatching from eggs.

Currently, there are five different types of eggs - all of which have respective walking distances until they hatch. These are 2km, 5km, 7km, 10km and the recently added 12km eggs, which are also known as Strange Eggs.

The Pokémon that hatch from these eggs typically changes as the year progresses, with big changes coming for GO Fest.

Read more: Pokémon GO Fest 2021: Release Date, Ticket Prices, Exclusives, Bonuses And Everything You Need To Know

What Pokemon will hatch from eggs?

At this time, Niantic have announced that it will only be 7km eggs that will be hatching new Pokémon.

Usually, the longer distance the respective egg takes to hatch, the rarer the Pokémon that comes out, while 7km eggs can be quite hit and miss.

Nevertheless, Niantic have clarified this in their official blog by stating which species will be up for grabs across both days during GO Fest 2021.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during event hours.

Pokémon hatching from 7 km eggs include Igglybuff, Chingling, Audino, and more.

As is standard, two of the Pokemon are babies and are quite uncommon to catch. But Audino is the one that trainers across the globe will be rubbing their hands together for.

The Hearing Pokemon was introduced to the game during a Valentine's Day event back in 2020 and has been extremely hard to come by since then. GO Fest will allow players to finally record Audino in their Pokedex.

We will update this article once more information is provided.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News