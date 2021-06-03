Oleksandr Usyk is targeting a historic clash with British superstar Anthony Joshua as he attempts to become a unified world champion in two weight divisions.

The 34-year-old is widely expected to take on Joshua at some point later this year after 'AJ' was ordered by the WBO to defend his heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Usyk, 34, following the collapse of his proposed superfight with Tyson Fury.

The unbeaten Ukrainian star, who became the first cruiserweight to hold all four major world championships, can strengthen his status as one of the sport's elite boxers if he defeats Joshua in a duel for the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts in what is being touted as a classic size-versus-speed debate.

According to Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk, Usyk is patiently waiting for his next fight as he showed off his boxing skills during a training video.

"We are waiting for King AJ's decision whether he is brave enough to get dethroned," Krassyuk said to Sky Sports.

When asked if the fight will be announced soon, he replied: "I have no idea at the moment. We are expecting his decision."

He has previously gone on record stating: "There are no visible obstacles to the deal not to take place."

Eddie Hearn, president of Matchroom Boxing, recently said: "We have a couple of different options; of course, the one that springs to mind immediately is the WBO mandatory of Oleksandr Usyk.

"They have been quite patient and I think really, we are in a situation where if Team Fury don’t get themselves together, get their act together, by the end of this week, we will have no option but to look for an alternative fight.

"AJ wants to fight this summer, Oleksandr Usyk is the mandatory, we have two or three other options as well.

"In an ideal world, if the right deal could be done, to maintain those belts and to keep the Fury fight alive for December, but for the undisputed as well.

"I had a very good conversation this morning with Alex Krassyuk, he is a partner of ours and we have worked very well with Oleksandr Usyk and I was just very honest.

"I said to him, ‘Team Fury are trying to solve the issue, if they don’t, there’s a very good chance we could be fighting you...So if we are all sensible, let’s move forward, let’s try and look at the options to get that locked in.'"

