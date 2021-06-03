Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr: Who should win WSL Players' Player of the Year?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The time has come to crown the winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year from the 2020/21 Women's Super League season.

Six of the best players from the last campaign have been shortlisted after their teammates and rivals voted on who has been the most influential. Below are the nominees – but who deserves to scoop this year's award?

Ann-Katrin Berger

Chelsea enjoyed an incredible season, with Emma Hayes boasting a well-oiled machine of a squad. Ann-Katrin Berger was unarguably one of the standout players for the season, contributing heavily to their second consecutive WSL title.

In her 17 league games played last term, Berger conceded just seven goals and tallied an 87 percent clean sheet ratio. Her most influential appearance arguably came against Manchester City towards the end of the season – denying Lauren Hemp of a last gasp goal to break the 2-2 stalemate and snatch the title from Chelsea's grasp.

Lauren Hemp

At just 20 years of age, for Lauren Hemp to be on the POTY shortlist speaks volumes about her season.

The rising star has rapidly made a name for herself as one of the most dangerous attackers in England. Her six goals and eight assists in 15 games speak for themself, but her work off the ball is what makes her a truly special player. Hemp is a typical workhorse who has been at the forefront of the City threat that pushed Chelsea all the way in the WSL.

She has also been named as part of Team GB's squad list for this year's Olympics and is the youngest senior player in the squad.

Chloe Kelly

Despite an ACL injury ending her season with heartbreak, Chloe Kelly has had a campaign to remember.

In her debut for Man City, the 23-year-old racked up a whopping 10 goals and 11 assists, averaging a goalscoring contribution in every single appearance she made last season.

Kelly will be a huge miss for City as they push forward to challenge for the title this time next year, but the club will be eagerly awaiting her return to the pitch.

Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr truly silenced her doubters in the 2020/21 season. After striking up an electrifying partnership with Fran Kirby, the Australian international went on to bag herself an unrivalled 21 goals, finishing the term as the WSL's top score and scooping the fourth Golden Boot of her career.

The world had been waiting to watch Kerr showcase her raw ability in front of goal, and last season she well and truly delivered.

Fran Kirby

Having already scooped the Barclays Player of the Year award, Fran Kirby is running strong for this award too.

The England international made her return to the pitch after being out of action with a long-term illness. Her comeback has been nothing short of magnificent – tallying 16 goals and 11 assists for the season, finishing as the third highest top scorer and boasting the most assists.

Kerr recently got the news that she will represent Team GB at the Tokyo Games this year, earning Olympian status for the first time in her career.

Sam Mewis

Sam Mewis being on this shortlist speaks volumes about the season she has had. After joining Rose Lavelle on loan from the NWSL, the powerhouse midfielder played a huge part in Man City's 2020/21 title chase.

Mewis finished her debut season in England with seven goals and two assists, notching more goals than the likes of Beth England and Ebony Salmon. The US international well and truly pulled the strings in the City midfield and was a defender's nightmare when it came to marking in the box. She isn't dubbed the Tower of Power for nothing.

With the other WSL players deciding this award's outcome, who will be given the accolade after a thrilling 2020/21 season?

