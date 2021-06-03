Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Scotland and the Netherlands played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their first warm-up game for Euro 2020 on Wednesday evening.

Scotland took the lead in the 10th minute through Jack Hendry, only for Memphis Depay to equalise seven minutes later.

Steve Clarke's side took the lead once again in the second half when Kevin Nisbet found the back of the net.

But Depay would curl in a terrific free-kick with just a minute of normal time remaining to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

The two captains on the evening were Andy Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Robertson and Wijnaldum have been teammates at Liverpool for the past four years.

However, they will be teammates no longer as it was all but confirmed that Wijnaldum will leave the club this summer.

The two shared an emotional moment when they were called to do the coin-toss before kick-off.

Microphones picked up Wijnaldum saying to his former teammate: "I want to hug you..."

Robertson knew it couldn't happen though and replied: "I know. But we can't."

Watch the moment below:

Wijnaldum is leaving Liverpool this summer but the two clearly still have great respect for each other.

That respect was further show in their Instagram posts after the game.

Robertson posted an image of himself and Wijnaldum shaking hands before the game with the caption: "My brother."

Wijnaldum then re-shared the image and replied: "My Scottish bro."

Robertson spoke highly of the Dutchman in the build-up to the game.

“The last time I saw him it was quite emotional,” Robertson told Sky Sports, per the Liverpool Echo.

“Him saying goodbye to Anfield, Liverpool, his teammates, the people he’s worked with for so many years, the fans.

“It was quite emotional after the game, so it would be good to speak to him.

“It’s not looking likely that he’s going to stay at Liverpool, I think that’s pretty clear.

“He’ll probably move on and it’ll be good to talk to him.

“Liverpool’s a bit like this Scotland squad, we’re all close, we all get on really well.

“Me and Gini have been through it all, especially this season.”

News Now - Sport News