Everton transfer rumours: Fabrizio Romano drops update on Moise Kean's future

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Moise Kean as the Italian forward prepares to return to Everton following his loan spell at PSG.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Moise Kean?

PSG have been linked with making a move to sign Kean on a permanent deal this summer, but Romano is now reporting that they want to bring the youngster back to France on loan again next year rather than signing him outright.

Confirming the news on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: “Moise Kean is coming back to Everton after his loan spell at Paris Saint-Germain, but Paris Saint-Germain want him back on loan. So, there is no proposal for €40m (£34.4m), as I see around – fake news. No proposal to sign him on a permanent deal for €40-45m. Not true.

“Paris Saint-Germain are discussing with Everton on another season on loan. So, a simple loan for one more season. Let’s see what Everton will answer because they always wanted €50m (£43m) to sell Moise Kean or nothing, but Ancelotti wanted Kean out. Ancelotti was prepared to sell Moise Kean.

“Now, with the new manager, we will see what Everton will decide. Maybe he wants to keep the player, or just sell him permanent and not on loan. The priority is the manager and then discuss with Paris-Saint Germain. But Paris Saint-Germain hope to have Kean on loan for one more season.”

Who's in the frame to become Everton's next manager?

As Romano alluded to, Ancelotti was happy to let Kean go this summer, but Everton's plans may have changed now that the veteran coach has returned to Real Madrid.

The Toffees are now searching for his replacement, with Nuno Espirito Santo and David Moyes reportedly the favourites to land the role.

It could fall on one of their shoulders to decide whether to keep Kean or allow him to return to the French capital, either on loan or permanently, ahead of next season.

Would Everton's next manager want to keep Kean?

Potentially.

The 21-year-old had an impressive 2020/21 campaign with PSG, scoring 13 goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances. He also found the net on three occasions in the Champions League during his side's run to the semi-finals.

Across all competitions, he netted 19 goals for PSG and Everton - only Dominic Calvert-Lewin (21) bettered this number for the Merseyside club.

Everton's next manager may feel that allowing someone who scores goals with such regularity to leave would be a mistake, and they could fight to keep Kean at the club for the 2021/22 season.

Could another loan move benefit Everton?

It certainly could.

When Kean arrived at Everton in 2019, he was a raw talent who needed to get more experience under his belt. He has managed to gain that at PSG this year, but he has still only spent one season away from Goodison Park, and Everton may want to see if he can mature even further over the next 12 months.

By spending another season at PSG, Kean would get some more game time and it would give Everton time to assess just how talented he is.

They can then determine whether Kean had a one-off strong season in 2020/21, or if he is the real deal. This could leave the club in a better position to decide whether it is worth keeping him or if they should look to cash in on the attacker.

