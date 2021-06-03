Daily Digest: International Netball Federation rebrands to World Netball

In today's news: International Netball Federation rebrands as World Netball, Ashleigh Barty pulls out of French Open, and Olympics President confirms Tokyo Games will definitely go ahead.

International Netball Federation rebrands as World Netball

In a recent announcement of a new strategic partnership, the International Netball Federation has rebranded as World Netball.

The decision comes as the sporting body looks to really hone in on netball's philosophies and qualities, including its ability to create communities and provide equal opportunities.

World Netball believes 'the time is right' to focus on its mission to expand the sport and reach more corners of the world.

Ashleigh Barty withdraws from French Open

World number one and 2019 French Open champion Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the competition following a second round injury.

The Australian made the decision to pull out of the tournament due to a problem in her left hip, blowing the competition wide open.

Barty has admitted it hurts to retire from the Grand Slam but is determined not to let it take away from the positive three months she has had. This year, she won her second consecutive Miami Open and reached the final of the Madrid Open.

Tokyo Olympics '100 percent' going ahead

After a year-long hiatus and a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Tokyo Olympics, Seiko Hashimoto has confirmed the Games will '100 percent' take place this summer.

It's now just 50 days until the Olympics get underway in Japan and despite there still being the threat of coronavirus, Olympic President Hashimoto is devoted to ensuring Tokyo will be ready to host the Games.

"The question right now is how are we going to have an even more safe and secure Games," she said. "The biggest challenge will be how we can control and manage the flow of people. If an outbreak should happen during the Games times that amounts to a crisis or an emergency situation then I believe we must be prepared to have these Games without any spectators."

Sunderland and Watford promoted to Championship

Sunderland and Watford have been successful in their bids to the FA to be promoted into the Championship for the 2021/22 season.

Due to the ongoing effects of coronavirus, the National League divisions were all forced to curtail their seasons, with no teams going up or down. However, the Black Cats and the Hornets were selected from the number of applications to be promoted and will feature in the Championship after their strong 2020/21 campaigns.

Watford finished the season at the top of the Southern Division table, while Sunderland finished fifth in the Northern Division. The FA took into account criteria both on and off the pitch, including making sure both clubs could demonstrate they had the capabilities to join the Championship.

Fabienne Andre wins gold in Poland

Great Britain's Fabienne Andre has taken the team's medal count up to 13 following her victory on the wheelchair circuit at the Para-athletics European Championships.

This is Andre's first European Championships and she has marked her debut in true style by dominating the T34 100m.

"I was coming out here with no expectations," the former swimmer said after her win. "I left all I could on the track, and it is amazing to come away with a gold medal."

