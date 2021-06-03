England news: Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Euro 2020
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the European Championships due to injury.
The Liverpool full-back was in the starting lineup for England's warm-up match against Austria on Wednesday evening.
But he would not see out the full game as he sustained a quad injury with minutes to go in the game.
Alexander-Arnold looked downbeat as he was helped off the pitch.
It has now been confirmed that he will take no part in the upcoming tournament.
"Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of the Euros," the Athletic's James Pearce wrote.
"Devastating news for the #LFC right-back. Scan revealed he suffered a grade two quad tear v Austria. Out for 4 to 6 weeks. Will return home from the England squad tonight."
It's such a shame that one of England's most talented players will not play in the tournament.
England still have good cover at right-back, though, with Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier all in the squad.
