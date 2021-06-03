Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out of the European Championships due to injury.

The Liverpool full-back was in the starting lineup for England's warm-up match against Austria on Wednesday evening.

But he would not see out the full game as he sustained a quad injury with minutes to go in the game.

Alexander-Arnold looked downbeat as he was helped off the pitch.

It has now been confirmed that he will take no part in the upcoming tournament.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of the Euros," the Athletic's James Pearce wrote.

"Devastating news for the #LFC right-back. Scan revealed he suffered a grade two quad tear v Austria. Out for 4 to 6 weeks. Will return home from the England squad tonight."

It's such a shame that one of England's most talented players will not play in the tournament.

England still have good cover at right-back, though, with Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier all in the squad.

More to follow...

