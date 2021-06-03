Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Khamzat Chimaev's coach wants to see the UFC's hottest prospect take on Neil Magny in his next fight - but at welterweight.

Chimaev, 27, took 17 seconds to dispose of American middleweight Gerald Meerschaert, 33, in his last outing inside the cage.

However, the Russian-born Swedish fighter has not fought since September 2020 having contracted a nasty bout of coronavirus.

'Borz' is itching to get back in the cage after a lengthy period spent on the sidelines but his coach Andreas Michael would rather see him drop back down to welterweight and compete at 175 pounds.

And judging by the freestyle wrestler's latest Instagram posts, it may not be too long before fans get to see him make the walk to the octagon once again.

"It feels good to have him back," Michael said to Frontkick.online. "We feel really good. We’re going to the US on Friday.

"It will be a long camp there, with Alex [Gustafsson], Khamzat, and Guram [Kutateladze].

"We will train in Vegas, go around to a few different places. Xtreme Couture, Robert Drysdale’s Club, the UFC’s Performance Institute, and elsewhere.

"We go where we are welcome."

According to UFC president Dana White, Chimaev also has the option to face former Strikeforce and WEC welterweight champion Nick Diaz in his cage comeback.

But after already warning Chimaev has 'the eye of the tiger', Michael admitted he is hopeful he will be back in the octagon against Magny before the end of the year.

"I hope so. It’s a good fight and the one we want," he added. "Whatever we plan, it’s up to Khamzat.

"He might get in shape and say he wants a fight next week.

"Then only God knows how many times he fights this year."

