Liverpool had a poor season.

The Reds were favourites to win the Premier League once again in 2020/21 but that did not materialise.

Jurgen Klopp's side had a decent start to the campaign but serious injuries suffered by Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip derailed their season.

Liverpool were unable to win silverware, although they did end the season on as a high as they managed to battle and finish third in the Premier League.

However, they didn't finish higher than their fierce rivals, Manchester United.

The Red Devils had a decent season and finished in second with 74 points, five points clear of Liverpool.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the season was successful for United and that they have now overtaken Liverpool.

"I think in the league we’ve got what we wanted, which was an improvement," he told Goal.

"I think Man United at the end of last season finished 30-odd points behind Liverpool. Liverpool are now behind us and they’ll have their excuses and reasons why but the cold facts are that we have gained that much ground on them that we’ve gone past them this season.

"That shows vast improvement and we’re second in the league. By no means are we the finished article but I think at the beginning of the season if you’d said you’d finish second in the league from where we were I think they’d have snapped your hand off."

Ferdinand also named the positions that United need to improve this summer to keep progressing.

"They need to recruit well in this window in the right areas. I think they need a centre-back, a right winger and maybe even a centre-forward," he added.

When asked about the prospect of United signing Harry Kane, Ferdinand replied: "It would be nice wouldn’t it? But my first position to buy would be centre-back."

