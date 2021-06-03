Nottingham Forest transfer news: James Garner transfer stance revealed as Reds begin rebuild

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After witnessing his side slump to an underwhelming 17th place finish in the Championship last season, Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton has already started to prepare for the upcoming campaign by launching a complete overhaul of his squad.

Sammy Ameobi, Yuri Ribeiro, Michael Dawson, Glenn Murray, Samba Sow, Michael Hefele and Abdoulaye Diallo are all set to leave the City Ground upon the expiry of their current deals after the Reds opted against offering them new contracts.

With Forest needing to find replacements for these aforementioned players, it will be intriguing to see what approach Hughton decides to take in regards to his recruitment in the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst it is unlikely that the Reds will be able to splash the cash in the current financial climate, they may be able to secure the services of some classy operators by focusing on the loan market.

According to The Athletic, Forest are looking to re-sign James Garner on a temporary deal from Manchester United after being impressed by his displays during the previous campaign.

However, any potential move could depend on whether Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to introduce the 20-year-old into the club's first-team plans for next season.

Garner, who is reportedly also attracting interest from the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City and Rangers, illustrated a great deal of promise for Forest after joining them on a short-term deal earlier this year.

In the 20 games that he played for the Reds, Garner manage to net four goals in the second-tier despite playing in a defensive-midfield role.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how big of an impact the midfielder was able to make at the City Ground last season, it is hardly a shock that Forest are keen to bring him back this summer.

Garner managed to show that he is more than capable of thriving at this level by recording a club-high average WhoScored match rating of 6.98 in the Championship.

The midfielder also ranked in the top-five for interceptions (1.7 per game), key passes per match (1.1) and shots per game (1.6).

Whilst Garner could be tempted by a move to Brighton or Norwich, he may not be guaranteed game-time at these two clubs.

Therefore, another spell at Forest may be exactly what he needs at this stage of his career as featuring on a regular basis in the Championship could do wonders for his development.

