Celtic manager news: Ange Postecoglou could be a cheaper option for the club's board

Ange Postecoglou, who has emerged as the frontrunner in Celtic's attempts to replace Neil Lennon ahead of next season, would be a significantly cheaper appointment than some of the others linked with job, according to Dean Jones.

What's the latest Celtic manager news?

The Glasgow giants are believed to be close to bringing the 55-year-old to the club and hope to appoint him soon.

Indeed, his name emerged last week after a deal to bring Eddie Howe to Parkhead collapsed, along with the likes of Paul Lambert and Lucien Favre.

What did Jones say about Postecoglou and Celtic?

Speaking on yesterday's episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, the journalist revealed the current Yokohama F. Marinos would be a much cheaper appointment than some of the other names linked.

"From Celtic's point of view, I can understand why they would go down this route," he said from the 25:25 mark onwards.

"It's a lot cheaper than a lot of the other people that were put into the role.

"If things don't go well then they're not going to think twice about getting rid of him and moving on to somebody else."

Who else has been linked with Celtic?

Back in March, GIVEMESPORT revealed West Ham United boss David Moyes had been sounded out although any move for the former Manchester United coach always looked ambitious.

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill was also considered and interim coach John Kennedy remains under consideration if an external candidate cannot be appointed.

Crucially, GMS also understands that there is a concern about the mixed messages from the top of the club in regards to how much money will be invested into the rebuild so desperately needed given the manner of their season.

What is Postecoglou's style of play?

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, former Rangers defender Craig Moore - who worked under Postecoglou with the Australian national team - compared him to the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

"Ange Postecoglou is a very proactive coach in terms of the style and brand of football he likes to play. The likes of Klopp, Bielsa, Tuchel, even Guardiola," he said.

"He really likes his teams to play football in the right way. His teams need to have a lot of energy, to work extremely hard for that style to be effective. He always looks to play out from the back.

"He's a very ambitious coach. At times coming from Australia that can work against you a little bit, but Ange has got a real drive to do extremely well. He seems to get the best out of players. It could be very exciting and a wonderful opportunity for Ange if he is announced."

