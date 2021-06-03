Atletico Madrid managed to pip their Real Madrid to the La Liga title last month.

Diego Simeone's side led their fierce rivals by two points going into the final game of the season.

Atletico knew a win would see them crowned Spanish champions for the 11th time.

It looked as if they would fall at the final hurdle when they trailed Valladolid 1-0 at half-time.

But second half goals from Angel Correa and Luis Suarez saw them win 2-1 and clinch the title.

Players from both sides have been included in the Belgium squad for their Euro 2020 campaign.

Yannick Carrasco played his part as Atletico won the league, while Eden Hazard had a rough season as Real Madrid narrowly missed out.

Despite being international teammates, Carrasco decided to crash one of Hazard's interviews to remind him that Atletico pipped his side to the La Liga title.

Hazard was answering questions from the media when Carrasco burst into the shot and sang in the 30-year-old's face: “Campeones! Campeones!"

Hazard wasn't too amused, as you can imagine. He sarcastically replied, per the Mirror: "Very good, very good. Congratulations, friend, incredible."

That's some elite trolling from Carrasco.

Hazard had a torrid season as he struggled for both form and fitness.

He's looking to bounce back in the 2021/22 season and he's looking forward to playing under Carlo Ancelotti, who was appointed Real Madrid's new manager earlier this week.

"Everyone at Real Madrid knows what Ancelotti has brought to the club," he told RBTF, per Goal.

"He won the Champions League with this group and he knows a lot of the players. We know that he is a coach with a lot of experience.

"He knows the city and the fans. I think we can do great things together.

"I don't know him personally, but from what I've heard of him he's a very nice person who just wants to win, and that's what we all want.

"We'll have the chance to work together. It's good news for me."

