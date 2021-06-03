Rangers transfer news: Barry Ferguson offers Glen Kamara theory

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has tipped the club to sell Glen Kamara this summer.

Speaking to The Go Radio Football Show, Ferguson suggested transfer links with Cologne midfielder Salih Ozcan could be an indication that Kamara was not going to extend his contract at Ibrox and, as a result, Rangers may sell him.

“That could be a sign that Glen Kamara might not be committing to Rangers, hence the fact that this guy has been mentioned with a move," he said (via The Scottish Sun).

"I don't know too much about him. He's playing at a decent club, Cologne.

“But going back to it, it looks like Kamara won't be extending his contract.

“And if not you need to go and cash in, and bring in another midfielder.

“Kamara will be going into the final 12 months of his contract (next summer) and has already been offered a new contract.

"You don't want players going into the final 12 months.”

How long does Kamara have left on his contract?

Having joined in January 2019, the Finland international has a deal that runs until the summer of 2023.

While he did reveal talks over a renewal had started, GIVEMESPORT understands former club Arsenal are one of the clubs keen on a move for the 25-year-old, as we reported back in April.

How well has Kamara played for Rangers?

The £50k deal to bring Kamara to Rangers from Dundee has to go down as one of their best in recent history.

Indeed, the former Arsenal youngster played a pivotal role in the club's title win, making 28 league appearances, as well as 10 in their impressive run to the Europa League's last-16.

According to WhoScored data, no outfield player to have made more than 3 appearances produced a better passing success rate than him (90.5%) and his one key pass per game average in the Europa League was the highest of any central midfielder on the club's books.

Could Rangers sell Kamara?

Given Arsenal are keeping close tabs on his situation, it might make sense to move him on if a deal cannot be reached.

Next summer, he will be entering the final year of his contract if that situation does not develop, making the transfer window about to open the last genuine time they could realistically command a relatively big fee for the player.

What has Ross Wilson said about the prospect of selling players?

Clearly, Rangers don't want to be in a position where they are forced to the players who proved so pivotal in ending their ten-year league trophy drought.

Still, given the current state of finances across the globe due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be more necessary than in years gone by, though sporting director Ross Wilson stressed they will only move players on at the right time.

"We know these players can play in any of the top five leagues," he said to The Telegraph in May.

"We also know they are really loving life at Rangers. We will make sure we will trade players out at the right time.”

