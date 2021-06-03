Leeds latest transfer news: Michy Batshuayi eyed as competition for Patrick Bamford

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are keen on a move for Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi, according to The Daily Telegraph.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

In May, Football Insider revealed that the club were keen to bring in another forward to act as cover and competition for Patrick Bamford in equal measure after the 27-year-old started 37 games of the club's 38 Premier League games.

Although Batshuayi wouldn't fit the club's reported ideal profile of a versatile forward between 18 and 23, he is an experienced Premier League player to have worked with Marcelo Bielsa before.

Indeed, the Belgian shot to prominence under his watch during their time together at Marseille, scoring 10 times in 29 games.

How long does Batshuayi have left on his Chelsea contract?

The £33m signing has only ever actually played 77 times for Chelsea despite joining the club in the summer of 2016 amid a number of loan spells.

Seemingly unlikely to see his contract (one that sees him earn a reported £90k-per-week) at Stamford Bridge given his lack of involvement, his current deal expires next summer, making the upcoming transfer window the best time for Chelsea to sell him.

How many goals has Batshuayi scored in the Premier League?

During his time at Chelsea, as well as two loan spells with Crystal Palace, Batshuayi has scored 15 times in 77 games.

Famously, he did score the goal that won Antonio Conte the Premier League title in 2017 but, alarmingly, the Belgium international hasn't actually hit double figures since the 2017-18 campaign.

Across the last two seasons, he's only scored eight goals in 44 outings, albeit only 14 of those have come from the start.

What has Michy Batshuayi said about Bielsa?

Speaking to Onze Model in 2018, the striker revealed Bielsa did not give him much time during their initial spell together in France, much to his annoyance.

"I worked like crazy, but he didn’t talk to me.

"And yet he always took other people to talk to them. In fact, it is all or nothing. Either he picks you up and talks to you for 40 minutes, or he doesn’t talk to you at all."

However, he did then talk up the Argentine for other parts of his man-management.

“But looking back, I tell myself he knew who to do this with. Some needed this support. Me, he understood my personality, he knew that I could draw on my resources. I’ll tell you something.

“One day he told me something shocking. For several months, he hardly spoke to me. And the time he came to talk to me, he just said, ‘When you go out of here, you’re gonna go for 40 million’ He just told me that. In my head, I said to myself, ‘But he’s crazy’.

"In the end, he was right.”

