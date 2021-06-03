Everton's next manager: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Steven Gerrard

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Steven Gerrard is a candidate to become Everton's next manager.

What's the latest news on Everton's manager search?

After Carlo Ancelotti's shock return to Real Madrid was confirmed on Tuesday, Everton are now looking for his successor.

The club have been linked with a number of managers in recent days, including former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo and David Moyes, who previously took charge of the team between 2002 and 2013.

Gerrard is another name that is reportedly on Everton's list to replace Ancelotti as they look to act quickly to appoint their next manager.

What did Romano say about Gerrard?

Romano has explained that Gerrard is an option that Everton are considering but that he is not the club's first-choice candidate right now.

The journalist said on The Here We Go Podcast: "They have a long list with many options. There’s some mention from England about Steven Gerrard that is true but he’s not at the first position on the list. Let’s see in the next days what Everton will decide.

"They want to decide and to plan for the right man for the job. It was a shock with Ancelotti so they need to plan for something new, a new project. Also, the players didn’t know about the situation with Ancelotti. They were really surprised yesterday so let’s see what happens in the next days but Everton are planning with director Marcel Brands to rebuild with a new manager."

Would Gerrard take the Everton job?

Romano claims that Gerrard is not Everton's preferred choice at this stage, and there is no guarantee that Gerrard would want the job anyway.

It is no secret that the 41-year-old is an icon on the other side of Merseyside, having made 710 appearances for Liverpool during his illustrious career.

He has also previously spoken of his desire to manage the Reds in the future, so taking over at Goodison Park may not be the smartest move if he realistically wants to achieve this dream.

Is Gerrard ready to manage in the Premier League?

The Gerrard-Lampard debate was a common topic of conversation throughout the pair's playing days, and they are both now trying their luck in the dugout. Lampard's time as a manager so far could act as a note of caution for Gerrard to make sure that he does not try to move too fast as a coach.

Lampard was appointed Chelsea manager after just a single season at Derby. Despite some bright moments, such as making an FA Cup final in 2020, he lasted just 18 months before being sacked back in January.

Gerrard has a little more experience under his belt, as he has spent the last three years at Rangers. However, he only recently won his first piece of silverware with the club, guiding the team to their first league title in a decade.

This could suggest that he is ready to make his mark in the Premier League, but it may also be wise of Gerrard to take his time and look to build on this season's success with Rangers rather than moving back to England just yet.

