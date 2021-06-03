Next Tottenham manager: Erik Ten Hag still on the club's radar

Erik Ten Hag is still a candidate for Tottenham Hotspur despite talks with Antonio Conte, according to The Guardian.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Although Conte, who recently left Inter Milan after winning the Serie A title, has been strongly linked with a move to North London, Ten Hag is understood to remain on the club's radar.

Although the 51-year-old did recently sign a contract extension with Ajax, The Athletic have previously claimed that it did not mean he was necessarily ruled out of the running to replace Jose Mourinho.

While Conte is said to be the frontrunner, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is believed to have held talks with Ten Hag and, at this stage, he remains a contender.

What is Erik Ten Hag's style of play?

Speaking to AFP in May 2019, Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana talked up how Ten Hag's team must win the ball back 'immediately' while Daly Blind waxed lyrical about his attacking philosophy during an interview with BT Sport in 2019.

Indeed, in April, The Guardian claimed Levy was chasing a manager with a tendency to play attacking football along with developing youth players, and Ten Hag would certainly appear to fit.

What is Ten Hag's win percentage with Ajax?

Across his 167 games in charge of Ajax in all competitions, Ten Hag has won 123 times, yielding an impressive win percentage of 73.6%.

Ten Hag will be no stranger to Spurs fans as his Ajax side contested an epic Champions League semi-final battle in 2019, with Lucas Moura scoring a late hat-trick to put the club through to the final at the expense of the Dutch giants.

What's been said about Erik Ten Hag and Tottenham?

Back in April, noted journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed Levy had scheduled a 'direct meeting' with Ten Hag.

Speaking to Football Insider that same month, former Spurs star Alan Hutton backed him for the job.

“Ajax have always been a club that have brought talent through very talented players, and then sold them on for profit," he said.

"Is that the way Tottenham are going to go? We’ll have to wait and see.

“I think he’s got the experience to build a talented squad that can go and compete.

“They play that football that Tottenham fans always talk about and they love, that Spurs style of playing. They want to bring that back, especially after Mourinho. It was very defensive and fans weren’t enjoying that.

“He definitely takes all the boxes and I’m sure he’s high up on Daniel Levy’s list.”

