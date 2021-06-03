Man United transfer latest: Fabrizio Romano confirms "done deal", medical will be this month

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have completed an agreement to sign Tom Heaton from Aston Villa and a medical will happen at the end of June.

What's the latest transfer news involving Tom Heaton?

As reported by the Mirror last month, Heaton has agreed a move to Man United upon the expiry of his contract at Villa.

The former Burnley goalkeeper is reportedly set to join the club as backup to Dean Henderson and David De Gea.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Heaton?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano confirmed that Heaton's move to Man United is a done deal.

The renowned transfer journalist said, “Tom Heaton is a done deal yes, as a free agent he is joining for two seasons with one more as an option in the contract, agreement has been completed."

The Italian also claimed that the United-bound goalkeeper will complete his medical in the final week of June.

He said, "In the last week of June he will have medicals, he will complete his move and he will sign a new contract there as new Manchester United goalkeeper so it’s a done deal.”

Why is the deal happening so early in the window?

The deal is taking place this early in the transfer window because Heaton is out of contract on the final day of June and the 35-year-old did not renew terms with Villa, meaning his two-year stay at the club will come to an end this summer.

The goalkeeping situation at Man United is also somewhat perplexing. There is still not a clear first choice between the sticks as Henderson and De Gea have switched throughout the season, despite the pair being paid a combined £475k per-week.

Signing Heaton will give United a safety net if the club decide to sell one of their two main shot-stoppers. The England international is a more than capable number two having kept 28 Premier League clean sheets during his career.

Did Heaton start his career at United?

Heaton began his footballing journey at the Red Devils but failed to break into the starting line-up at Old Trafford and never played for the side.

He left United permanently in 2010 after a series of loan spells and proved himself in the Championship, but he truly made a name for himself at Burnley. The goalkeeper helped Sean Dyche's side earn promotion to the Premier League on two occasions.

It seems fitting that Heaton could end up finishing his career with the club he started at.

