Fabrizio Romano delivers Liverpool transfer update involving Anfield cult hero

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Divock Origi can leave Liverpool this summer and the Reds will look for a fee in the region of €20m (£17.2m) for him.

What's the latest transfer news involving Divock Origi?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Italian journalist Romano stated that Liverpool will allow Origi to leave Anfield this summer if a suitable fee arrives for the Belgian forward.

Romano said, "Origi can leave the club, he is one of the players on the list who could leave the club. Let’s see if a proposal of around €20m (£17.2m) arrives."

This Liverpool fan on The Football Terrace is loving the latest Reds transfer update!

Have Liverpool been linked with any strikers?

According to Todofichajes, RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka will be Liverpool's next signing after they announced a deal to bring Ibrahima Konate to the Reds last month. The Zambian goalscorer has netted 27 times in 28 games in the Austrian top flight.

Liverpool have also been linked with Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic - according to Empire of the Kop, the Serbian is being considered by those in charge at Anfield. The 21-year-old has been a talisman for his side in Serie A with 21 goals in 27 appearances.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

Liverpool have become increasingly linked with attacking options, which suggests that Origi is indeed heading closer to the exit door after almost seven years at the club.

Why is Origi a cult hero at Liverpool?

The Anfield faithful will forever regard Origi as a cult hero at Liverpool after his critical role in the Reds' Champions League winning campaign in 2018/19.

His brace in the UCL semi-final against Barcelona earned him a place in Liverpool history and the words "corner taken quickly" will never be forgotten.

He developed a knack of scoring late winners for the Reds including his bizarre header against Everton in December 2018, which led to Jurgen Klopp celebrating on the pitch with Alisson.

1 of 15 How much did Liverpool pay Newcastle United for Andy Carroll? £50m £40m £35m £20m

How many goals has Origi scored for Liverpool?

Origi has netted 35 goals in 157 games for the Reds, with a further 14 assists. Despite being far from prolific, he has been a useful asset at times for Klopp who has played him in a variety of attacking positions.

He also has international pedigree - in 29 appearances for Belgium, he has scored three goals and registered two assists.

At just 26 years old Origi has plenty of his career left ahead of him and now might be the right time to part ways with Liverpool as his game time could be much better elsewhere.

News Now - Sport News