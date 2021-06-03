15 infamous Tottenham Hotspur flops: How much did Spurs pay for them? You'll never guess!

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to push on next season in the Premier League following an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign which resulted in them failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Having been linked with a host of managers following Jose Mourinho's departure, it will be intriguing to see who Spurs decide to appoint in the coming weeks.

With the summer window set to open next Wednesday, Tottenham could be in for a busy period of transfer activity.

Whereas Spurs have managed to get their recruitment spot-on in the past by drafting in the likes of Hugo Lloris, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min, they have also drafted in a number of players who have failed to cope with the competitiveness of the Premier League.

Roberto Soldado's ill-fated spell at Tottenham saw him score just 16 goals in 77 appearances for the club whilst Vincent Janssen only managed to find the back of the net on six occasions during his stint.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to take a look back at 15 infamous Tottenham flops by asking you to match up the player with the fee that was paid for them by the club.

Can you prove that you are the ultimate Spurs fan by getting every question correct?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 15 How much did Tottenham pay for Vincent Janssen? £17m £14m £12m £11m

