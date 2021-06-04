Cristiano Ronaldo news: Real Madrid decision could affect Man United's transfer plans

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, a return to Real Madrid is a possibility for Cristiano Ronaldo after the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, however Manchester United remain in the frame.

What's the latest transfer news involving Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo could reunite with former Everton manager Ancelotti at Real Madrid, after the Italian was reappointed as manager of Los Blancos.

Ancelotti and Ronaldo worked together at Real Madrid previously and won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the Spanish Cup.

How could this affect Man United's transfer plans?

Last month The Athletic reported that agents associated with Juventus insisted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could leave Italy, with figures at United monitoring the situation.

The report claimed that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained in touch with his former teammate and he would give the go ahead to a deal involving Ronaldo's return to the Red Devils - if the finances are reasonable.

If Ronaldo were to make the switch from Turin to Madrid, United would have to look elsewhere for attacking options this summer.

Have United been linked with any other strikers?

Last month Harry Kane reportedly expressed his desire to leave Tottenham in the transfer window and according to Sky Sports, Man United are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in his signature.

The England captain won both the Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season awards for 20/21 with 23 goals and 14 assists respectively. At the age of 27, Kane is in his prime and would offer United more years of service than Ronaldo.

In case United are unable to sign another striker this summer, the club have already safeguarded themselves with the smart extension of Edinson Cavani's contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2022.

Cavani has scored ten goals in his debut Premier League campaign and given no reason why he can't adequately lead the line for United again next term.

Would Ronaldo struggle if he returned to the Premier League?

Regardless of age, Ronaldo's goalscoring numbers speak for themselves.

Despite turning 36 in February, the marksman has shown no signs of slowing down as he netted 29 goals in Serie A this season, the most of any player in the division.

With Cavani bagging ten Premier League goals at the age of 34, Ronaldo could likely eclipse that figure. Ronaldo hasn't scored less than 21 goals in a league campaign since his final season at United in 2008/09 when he scored 18 times.

