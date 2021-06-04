Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gareth Southgate named his 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 earlier this week.

The 50-year-old included well established stars including Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson in his side.

Rising stars including Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham will also get the chance to impress at the upcoming tournament.

With Euro 2020 just over a week away, we've listed the wages of every player in England's squad using data provided by Spotrac.

Spotrac don't have the wages of every player so other sources have been used where necessary.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included despite having to withdraw from the squad through injury on Thursday evening.

26. Phil Foden - £30,000-per-week (per the Mirror)

25. Sam Johnstone - £32,500-per-week

24. Bukayo Saka - £33,000-per-week (per SalarySport)

23. Kalvin Phillips - £35,000-per-week (per SalarySport)

22. Jude Bellingham - £52,000-per-week (per SalarySport)

21. Declan Rice - £60,000-per-week (per the Sun)

20. Conor Coady - £62,000-per-week (per SalarySport)

19. Dominic Calvert-Lewin - £72,000-per-week (per SalarySport)

18. Trent Alexander-Arnold - £75,000-per-week

17. Tyrone Mings - £80,000-per-week

16, Kieran Trippier - £82,000-per-week (per SalarySport)

15. Mason Mount - £88,462-per-week

14. Reece James - £91,667-per-week

=12. John Stones - £100,000-per-week

=12. Dean Henderson - £100,000-per-week

11. Jordan Pickford - £100,160-per-week

10. Kyle Walker - £110,000-per-week

=8. Luke Shaw - £120,000-per-week

=8. Jack Grealish - £120,000-per-week

7. Jordan Henderson - £140,000-per-week

6. Harry Maguire - £162,775-per-week

=4. Ben Chilwell - £190,000-per-week

=4. Jadon Sancho - £190,000-per-week (per Goal)

=2. Marcus Rashford - £200,000-per-week

=2. Harry Kane - £200,000-per-week

1. Raheem Sterling - £300,000-per-week

Sterling is England's highest-paid player by some distance. He earns £100,000-per-week more than Rashford and Kane.

Sancho, just 21 years old, just misses out on the top three but earns a cool £190,000-per-week.

He could earn even more should he move to Manchester United this summer. The Englishman has been heavily linked with a transfer to the Red Devils.

13 players earns £100,000-per-week or more, including United's Dean Henderson.

Mount has had an incredible season with Chelsea but he isn't one of the 13.

Alexander-Arnold, one of the world's best full-backs, 'only' earns £75,000-per-week.

England's lowest earning player is Foden. He could jump up the list soon though as it has been reported by the Mirror that Man City are planning to offer him a new £100,000-per-week contract.

