Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The six players in contention for the PFA Player of the Year award were announced earlier this week.

Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane are arguably the three frontrunners to win the prize.

They are joined on the shortlist by Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden.

While those have been named the six best players in the league this season, who were the worst?

ESPN commentator Ian Darke has named his worst XI of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.

View who Darke selected in his worst team of the season below...

GK: Hugo Lloris

LB: Benjamin Mendy

CB: Eric Bailly

CB: Davinson Sanchez

RB: Hector Bellerin

LM: Ryan Fraser

CM: Ross Barkley

CM: Donny van de Beek

RM: Willian

ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ST: Rhian Brewster

GIVEMESPORT'S James Stroud says:

Some of these selections by Darke are a bit harsh.

Lloris definitely doesn't deserve to be in this XI. Tottenham had a poor season but he was not at fault.

He kept 12 clean sheets and conceded just 45 goals in 38 games. He made the ninth most saves in the league, too.

It's also harsh to include Van de Beek. Yes, the Dutchman has not performed anywhere near expectations since signing last summer.

Read More: Latest Transfer News - Man United eyeing swoop for Atletico Madrid star

But he's hardly been given an opportunity to shine for Man United. He played just 511 minutes in the Premier League this season and only made four starts.

Aubameyang also doesn't deserve to be included. His standard has dipped from previous seasons but it's unjust to include a player who hit double digits for goals from the wing.

Is Erling Haaland heading to Chelsea this summer? Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Some players are deserving of making the XI, though.

Willian has been a complete flop since signing for Arsenal from Chelsea last summer. He's on huge wages and hasn't justified them at all.

Brewster has also been ineffective for Sheffield United, failing to hit the back of the net in 30 games since his £25m move from Liverpool last summer.

He's still young, though, and has plenty of years to get his career back on track.

1 of 20 Who won the 2020/21 Premier League title? Liverpool Manchester United Manchester City Chelsea

News Now - Sport News