Leeds transfers: Victor Orta has held talks with target; four more conversations taking place

Leeds United are closing in on signing a new left-back, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Earlier this week, The Sun's Alan Nixon revealed bringing in a new left-back was one of the club's transfer priorities amid links with the likes of Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and Liverpool's Yasser Larouci.

Now, the report in question suggests director of football Victor Orta spoke with a potential signing over the course of a weekend.

Why do Leeds want to sign a left-back?

As it stands, Ezgjan Alioski will be out of contract in just a few weeks' time.

The North Macedonian international largely operated at left-back all season and, even if he were to sign a new contract at Elland Road, strengthening the squad ahead of next term could be a good idea considering owner Andrea Radrizzani has been rather public in stating his desire to see the club qualify for Europe.

What sort of player are Leeds targeting?

Outside of just being able to play left-back, the report suggests the player Orta has spoken to has the attitude manager Marcelo Bielsa is looking for. As a result of the conversation, Leeds reportedly feel as if they've moved into a strong position on the transfer front.

Could Leeds sign more players this summer?

It is also claimed that Orta is currently talking to five players in the hope of bringing three of them to the club this summer.

Alan Nixon did also suggest on Twitter that Leeds were keen on making a couple of additions to their midfield too as they plan ahead for their second consecutive Premier League season.

GIVEMESPORT understands Ryan Kent is a target again but, as it stands, Rangers are hopeful of keeping him.

What has Orta said about Leeds' transfer business?

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show in May, Orta revealed he'd ideally like to tie up the club's business before the end of June.

“It’s a strange market, I think obviously I want all the new players to start pre-season,” he said (via TEAMtalk).

“I still have a long month of June and obviously I hope that the month of June we can finish the job.

“We can put our effort but it is not always just our side. Perhaps from our side, it is all done but there are a lot of people involved and it is out of our control.”

