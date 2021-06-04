Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NXT UK was full of action this week.

Superstars on WWE's British Brand showcased exactly why they have a reputation for being some of the hard-hitting competitors around, with four huge bouts on Thursday night.

The main event saw Joe Coffey and Rampage Brown renew their brutal rivalry, while Ilja Dragunov and Noam Dar clashed in a dream match of sorts.

So let's get down to business. Check out the full results from NXT UK below.

Ilja Dragunov def. Noam Dar

Noam Dar began the match by goading Ilja Dragunov much in the same way he did on "Supernova Sessions" two weeks ago, and while it initially appeared to be a costly mistake, Dar was able to use The Mad Russian's aggression against him, turning the tide with a dropkick that sent Dragunov crashing to the outside.

Dar began to target and potentially injure Dragunov's leg, later zeroing in with a knee bar until Dragunov fought his way out of the hold thanks to vicious elbows.

The Mad Russian was able to corral his inner demons in this bout, countering Dar's Nova Roller with Torpedo Moscow for the victory.

NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly def. Jack Starz & Nathan Frazer

Pretty Deadly made a major miscalculation in assuming Jack Starz wouldn't be able to find a suitable partner, as Nathan Frazer joined him to take on the NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

Starz & Frazer nearly pulled off the title-winning upset, but Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley's superior chemistry won out, and a well-timed tag unseen by Starz led to Spilt Milk for the victory.

Joseph Conners w/Jinny def. Flash Morgan Webster

Joseph Conners' alliance with The Fashionista once again paid dividends.

Though Flash Morgan Webster had Conners on his heels thanks to several high-risk maneuvers, Jinny made her presence felt, throwing Webster's helmet to Conners, and though the official confiscated it, it provided enough of a distraction for Jinny to shove Webster off the top rope.

Conners capitalized with a devastating neckbreaker for the win, and fled before the rest of SUBCULTURE arrived.

Joe Coffey def. Rampage Brown

Three months ago, WWE Superstars Joe Coffey and Rampage Brown absolutely battered each other, and this collision may have been even more physical.

Poised to even the tally after losing their February tilt, Coffey aimed to exploit Brown's mid-section after it was weakened in a bruising battle with Gallus' Wolfgang last month. But Rampage returned the favor, deftly attacking Coffey's injured left hand in return.

In the end, though, Coffey outlasted Brown. With his ribs weakened, Rampage was unable to deliver the Doctor Bomb and Coffey seized the moment, blasting him with All the Best for the Bells, achieving redemption after losing their first meeting.

The warriors appeared to make plans for a rubber match afterward before being interrupted by Dragunov, who eyed both men, compelling the NXT UK Universe to wonder what might be in store if the three maulers were to face off.

