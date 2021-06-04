Black Ops Cold War Season 4: New Multiplayer Maps Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Black Ops Cold War Season 4 is on the way and like every season, new multiplayer maps will be added to the game.

A new season coming out is always an exciting time, and based on the last few seasons, some fan favourite maps could be returning to the game.

Season 3 has been a huge success and Call of Duty being able to collaborate with huge 1980s movies Rambo and Die Hard, there is huge potential that will see some other great movies get involved with the game.

With season 4 here very soon, there is a lot of information for the gaming community to already look into.

Multiplayer Maps For Season 4

No new multiplayer maps have been confirmed yet, however there are a lot of rumours and the COD community do believe they know the maps coming to Season 4 of Black Ops Cold War.

Black Ops Cold War News believes fans will be treated with six new maps and here they are:

Hijacked (6v6)

Echelon (6v6)

Dune (12v12)

Gunfight map (2v2)

Zoo Outbreak map

TBC 6v6 map

If this is to be believed, fan-favourite maps Hijacked and Echelon, which are from former Black Ops games, could both return as 6v6 maps.

Meanwhile some new maps like Dune would be added as a 12v12 map alongside a new, smaller 2v2 Gunfight map. It is exciting to see a new Zoo-based map as the new multi-team map for Season 4. This will first arrive in Outbreak at the start of the season (similar to how Duga was added in Season 3) and then get added to Fireteam modes later.

Even though this is all rumour for the time being, even if some of it is right, fans have a lot of exciting content coming to the game in Season 4.

