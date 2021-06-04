Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Long-time rivals Eddie 'The Beast' Hall and Hafthor ‘Thor’ Bjornsson have been waiting for more than a year to settle their differences in the boxing ring.

The pair first agreed to lace up the gloves against one another last May. However, as with many sporting events over the last 12 months, COVID-19 intervened to push the fight back to 2021.

The contest between Hall - the 2017 World's Strongest Man winner - and Game of Thrones star Bjornsson captured the imagination of fans around the world from the moment it was announced.

On Thursday evening, the date for the 'heaviest fight in history' was finally revealed.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Hall revealed the official poster for the bout - which included confirmation that it will take place on September 18.

Alongside the poster, the 33-year-old wrote: "FINALLY - Watch me correct history from your own home for $9.99. Ticket sales will be live on 5th July."

No confirmation of a venue for the clash has been made as of yet. With that said, Las Vegas has long been the expected destination of the fight.

The feud between Hall and Bjornsson reached a fever pitch when the 32-year-old Icelander accused the Brit of having cheated to secure his World's Strongest Man title. Although their issues stem from the strongman arena, both men have undergone drastic body transformations from their competitive days in that sport in order to get ready for their upcoming showdown.

Earlier this year, Hall stated that he had dropped in excess of five stone in preparation for the fight. Not to be outdone, Bjornsson recently revealed his own 50kg weight loss - a drop of nearly eight stone.

Hall has openly admitted that boxing presents a very different challenge to his previous career, declaring it "a whole new ball game" that "requires a different kind of fitness and endurance to strongman".

While the exact rules of the fight have not been officially announced, it is believed that the bout will take place over six rounds. This would be a sprint distance for most professional boxers, but Hall and Bjornsson are two mammoth men. Both realise that they will need to be in great cardio shape come fight night.

A fascinating contest is in store come September.

