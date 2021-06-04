Battlefield 6: Will microtransactions be included?

Battlefield 6 is on the way and the excitement is already building for one of the biggest releases in 2021.

EA and DICE are teaming up once more to introduce their all-out first-person shooter to next-generation consoles for the first time, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles being put through their pace with the American gaming organisation’s latest creation.

It looks like they will be going head to head with Call of Duty once more which is also on track to be launched before 2021 draws to a close, which once again, will see comparisons being made between the two best-sellers.

That being said, both games have got their own unique characteristics, while Battlefield has typically been a game with seismic maps and with a number of different weapons, vehicles and aircraft to operate.

One of the more significant factors from the previous game was the number of skins, facepaint and weapon camos that could be obtained by in-game purchases using virtual Battlefield currency.

It has been a controversial topic for some time in that regard, but many of the free-to-play games have been operating this way for some time. With EA also owning FIFA 21 and Apex Legends, they have plenty of big-name titles running under their umbrella.

Will Microtransactions be included?

While there has not been any official confirmation regarding this, we would be highly surprised if some form of microtransactions were not included in the game.

Despite Battlefield V not selling as well as Battlefield 1 did, it introduced in-game purchases in what was more than likely an attempt to consolidate their disappointing sales figures.

That being said, anything that can be purchased with real money, doesn't make the player better at the game.

Like Fortnite, these changes were purely cosmetic and while many people complained about this, it appears to be the business strategy that EA have implemented, as far as Battlefield has concerned, as we cannot see them deviating from this path anytime soon.

We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

