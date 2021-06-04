Tianna Bartoletta: Track and field star posts hilarious photo of return to gym

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Triple Olympic champion Tianna Bartoletta posted a hilarious photo of her return to lifting weights in a gym.

In the photo, Bartoletta is shown lifting a trap bar stacked with weights in a public gym. A man can be seen in the background looking at Bartoletta in disbelief.

The athlete posted the photo on Twitter with the caption: “Lifted ‘in the wild’ for the first time in over a year today. Did not disappoint.”

Her followers have reacted to the post in amusement, with one commenting: “I love when a woman rocks up to the heavy weights and shows those men what's what. Bravo Tiana!". Another wrote: "Show me your ways, sensei".

The 35-year-old Bartoletta, who is currently training for Tokyo 2020, specialises in long jump and sprinting events. She is the reigning Olympic long jump champion, also earning two world titles in the discipline during her career. In addition, Bartoletta has two Olympic gold medals in the 4x100m relay, achieved at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Bartoletta does not just compete in track and field, though. She was named to the US national bobsled team in 2012, and acted as a pusher on the World Cup circuit.

News Now - Sport News