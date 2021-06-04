Tottenham's next manager: What Antonio Conte's training sessions are really like

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Kristof Terreur has provided a rundown of Antonio Conte's approach in training sessions as the Italian coach closes in on becoming Tottenham's new manager.

What's the latest news involving Antonio Conte?

Tottenham's search for their next manager has lasted over five weeks, but it seems that they may have finally found the man for the job.

Conte has emerged as a leading contender to take charge at the north London club this week, and Spurs are reportedly confident that he will return to the Premier League after holding positive talks with the 51-year-old in recent days.

What can Tottenham's players expect from Conte in training?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Terreur explained how Conte likes to operate in training as he referred to how the former Inter Milan boss focuses specifically on positional play.

Terreur said: “They must be ready to suffer. They will get lots of tactical training sessions, he’s like the PlayStation manager. If he pushes the button, he wants you to move where he pushes the button, basically. They will have tactical training sessions, 11 against nobody to make sure they are in the right position.

“So, I see possibilities with Conte definitely, because he’s implemented his system everywhere quite easily. I remember following Italy during the Euros in 2016 before they played Belgium and in some games, I remember a friendly game in Malta, in Scotland, I saw them trying one long ball and that long ball came back in the Belgium game, in their first game, that one ball was the one that made the first goal. So, they really practiced it.”

Check out what Terreur said in full about Conte taking the Spurs job in the video below...

What tactics does Antonio Conte use?

Conte has established himself as one of the best coaches in Europe over the past decade by sticking with his trusted 3-5-2 formation.

During this time, he has managed Juventus, Italy, Chelsea and Inter, having success with all four teams. He has largely built from the back with his sides, as he formed the dominant trio of Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini at Juventus, and then brought together Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni this past season at Inter.

This method worked perfectly for the Nerazzurri in 2020/21, with the club storming to their first title since 2010 having conceded the fewest number of goals in the league.

Which players could thrive in Conte's system?

Given that Conte uses wing-backs in his side, this could suit Matt Doherty, who is a specialist in this position.

The 29-year-old struggled in his maiden campaign at Spurs in 2020/21, making just 17 league appearances, and it appeared that Jose Mourinho's preference to play a back four hindered his progress.

However, Doherty flourished as a wing-back at Wolves, registering 19 goal contributions across his first two Premier League seasons with the club, and he could return to his best form under Conte's guidance.

Meanwhile, on the opposite flank, Sergio Reguilon may also welcome the opportunity to push higher up the pitch rather than playing as a traditional full-back.

The Spanish international has looked vulnerable defensively at times this season, as he scored a comical own goal in Tottenham's final home game of the season against Aston Villa. Yet he has looked strong going forwards, chipping in with four league assists, and he may get the chance to get into the attacking third more regularly in Conte's team.

