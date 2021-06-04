FIFA 22: Online Career Mode Leaks Emerge

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The hype around FIFA 22 is building and there is the possibility that a huge fan request- online career mode could be added into the game.

As always, despite the game not being released until later this year, the FIFA community starts to lose some interest in the current game as the football season ends and their excitement builds for the next edition.

Due to this, EA Sports always start giving some minor previews and trailers of the next FIFA to keep the hype going.

There are some things that have been revealed and everything you need to know about FIFA 22 can be read down below.

Fans could finally be treated to Online Career Mode in FIFA 22

As we are still only in June, there has not been a lot officially revealed about the upcoming game, however the gaming community have spotted something which suggests online career mode could finally be a thing.

They noticed that EA Sports have posted a job opportunity, and normally this wouldn’t mean much, however this job revealed that they are looking for this person to work in an online career mode. More details on the job can be found down below.

If this is true, then this is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, change to ever happen to career mode and it would surely make the game rise in popularity due to many fans wanting this idea in FIFA for many years now.

Some have felt that the game mode is dying due to FIFA spending a lot more time on Ultimate Team, which makes sense as it brings in a lot of money for them.

However, with so many game modes in FIFA, it is nice to see them possibly making some big changes and listening to the community.

