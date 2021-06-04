The sports entertainment world is still reeling from WWE's latest round of roster cuts.

On Wednesday afternoon, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett were all released by WWE.

That news quickly spread across social media, with many fans questioning why two of the biggest names - Strowman and Black - were let go.

Of course, it's devastating for anyone to lose their job and their livelihood, whether they were big main roster stars or developmental NXT talent.

It wasn't only fans who responded to the news online, either. Many WWE Superstars took to Twitter to share praise for those friends and colleagues released.

Interestingly, it seems talent did indeed get a heads up about the cuts this time around.

WWE's Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, apparently texted the entire RAW and SmackDown roster about the releases.

The full text, per PWInsider, reportedly reads:

"Due to Budget cuts the following talent were released today. Braun Strowman, Lana, Buddy Murphy, Santana Garrett, Ruby Riott, and Aleister Black. – John Laurinaitis."

Well, you can't accuse Laurinaitis of failing to get straight to the point...

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, this is likely the first time that the rest of the roster received a message about their colleagues being released.

It didn't stop many from taking to social media to share their upset with the decision.

The likes of Seth Rollins, Bayley and Sasha Banks all posted tweets, while Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed Strowman's firing in detail.

"The Strowman release is particularly surprising – but I’m guessing Braun can write his own ticket for anywhere he’d like to work," Foley wrote.

"A fired up Strowman would seem like a can’t miss signing for AEW.

"I know Braun has spoken of never working for another company – but unless he’s set for life at age 37, he might want to explore his options."

