Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Where can I watch the fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A recent announcement revealed that Jake Paul would be fighting Tyron Woodley in his next fight and we have all the details around how boxing fans can tune in to watch the fight.

With Woodley a five-time UFC champion, he is taking a bit of a risk fighting Paul in the boxing ring, especially seeing as the American YouTuber has won his last three pro boxing fights.

However Paul’s opponents have not been the strongest and there is a lot of criticism around the fact that he hasn’t faced a real boxer yet.

Despite all the worry and criticism around the bout, it still promises to be a spectacle as both fighters have a lot at stake.

Read More: Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Date, Tickets, Card, Betting Odds, Live Stream, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

How can I watch the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight?

There will be a couple of ways to watch the fight, one of course is going to the event to watch the bout unfold.

With the event only announced recently, tickets are not currently on sale, but when they are, we will update you with all the information.

If you are not able to attend the fight, but still want to watch the event, it will be available on TV. The fight will be available on pay-per-view (PPV).

It has been revealed that Showtime is the company charging fans to watch the fight. For now, the details around the pricing to watch the event have not been revealed, however.

When Paul fought Ben Askren the PPV price was $49.99 (£35.37) on Triller pay-per-view and we are expecting a similar price for the upcoming bout. He recently signed a multi-fight deal with the company who host Showtime Championship Boxing.

You can keep up to date with all the latest boxing news, rumours and recent controversy right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News