Back 4 Blood: Will Crossplay be included?

Back 4 Blood will be arriving in the forthcoming months and there is plenty to be excited about.

The co-op post-apocalyptic thriller has attracted a significant amount of fans since the launch of Left 4 Dead back in 2008, with the first instalment receiving several awards for being one of the best multiplayer games of the year.

Having first being unveiled at The Game Awards last December, Turtle Rock Studios’ latest creation is considered to be the successor for their first game released 13 years ago.

There were plenty of whispers for some time whether or not there would be a third game produced. No official statement was ever made by Valve explaining the reasons why but stated that Left for Dead 3 (L4D3) was not something that they were working on.

Instead, Turtle Rock opted to go with this title instead, which will replicate what we saw and enjoyed towards the end of the 2000s.

Information is still limited ahead of Back 4 Blood’s launch on 21st October 2021, but the gaming community are already asking questions regarding what the game could include and what could potentially be left out.

One of those queries is concerning crossplay, which enables Xbox and PC players to compete on the same servers.

Here is everything we know about Back 4 Blood and potential crossplay so far.

Will crossplay be in Back 4 Blood?

The upcoming first-person shooter will feature an eight-player PVP experience that centres around defending against rampaging and angry zombies in various landscapes.

Gamers will be able to strengthen their health, stamina and damage using a unique deckbuilding feature in Back 4 Blood, which will reduce their chances of going down among the swamp of undead creatures.

Whether Xbox and PC gamers will be able to enjoy the experience hand in hand, remains to be seen, as it has yet to be confirmed whether or not crossplay will feature in the game.

We will update this article as soon as more details emerge from Turtle Rock Studios.

