Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This week's Friday Night SmackDown is going to be stacked.

Two title matches have already been confirmed by WWE for this week's card, with plenty more action to be announced.

Ahead of what's going to be a busy night inside The ThunderDome, check out our full SmackDown preview below.

Kevin Owens to challenge Apollo Crews with Commander Azeez barred from ringside

Seconds after Kevin Owens hit the Stunner on Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews on the May 28 edition of SmackDown, Commander Azeez blasted KO with the devastating Nigerian Nail to end the contest in a disqualification.

As a result, Owens will get the opportunity to challenge Crews for his illustrious Intercontinental Title this week, with Commander Azeez barred from ringside.

It will no doubt be a brutal clash and with no distractions outside the ring, KO has a real chance to dethrone the champion and usher in a new era on SmackDown.

Rey & Dominik Mysterio put their SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line against The Usos

For the second straight week, the Blue Brand's tag team champs will be putting their gold on the line.

After The Usos' huge victory over The Street Profits, Jimmy & Jey have earned the right to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio.

Will the titleholders be full strength after a mysterious attack on Rey left Dominik to battle Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Handicap Match?

Will Jey Uso be on the same page as his brother? Or is his attention split between Jimmy and Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

Yep, it's fair to say it's going to be an exciting night inside The ThunderDome, with two massive championship matches taking place.

Will we see some title changes in WWE this week? Find out on Friday Night SmackDown, airing live in the UK tonight on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News