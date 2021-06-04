Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: New Details, Price, Release Date And Everything We Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There has been a lot of recent excitement around the Nintendo Switch Pro and its possible launch later this year.

Many have been wondering if they will be treated to a new controller when the Nintendo Switch Pro comes out. Nintendo definitely found a hole in the gaming market when they released the Switch as gamers had not had a proper handheld console since the Nintendo DS and the PSP.

The Nintendo Switch is a great console and with it being handheld, it gives it a unique edge that the Playstation and Xbox do not have.

However, like all consoles, there is always the need for the next generation console to keep up with all the latest technology and changes and this is a big step for Nintendo.

Read More: Nintendo Switch Pro: Release Date, Price, News, Controller And Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Release Date

With the Nintendo Switch Pro only recently being confirmed by another company and still not announced by Nintendo, there is still a lot of uncertainty around the console.

So for now, the details around a possible release date for a controller with the handheld console is not completely known and is just rumour for now. We will update you with all the information now.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Price

The current Switch has had a range of controllers which gamers have been able to use with the console.

These controllers ranged in prices from £15 all the way to £60, with the more expensive ones being the Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controllers.

The fact that the Switch has controllers leads us to believe that the Switch Pro will follow suit and we will update you with all the information when we have it.

The Switch Pro looks to be getting an officIal announcement soon and could happen before E3, at this event, we should get a lot more information around the console and the controller.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News