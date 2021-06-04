The Azerbaijan Grand Prix returns this weekend as the premier motorsport series makes a return to the city overlooking the Caspian Sea following a year's hiatus.

During the 2021 FIA World Championship, the race weekend around the Baku Street Circuit will take place behind closed doors following concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the event called off in 2020.

While it has only been a permanent member of the calendar since 2016, it has offered its fair share of drama, excitement and anticipation with every year that passes.

Some of the most notable events go back to 2017, where Sebastien Vettel drove into the side of Lewis Hamilton after accusing him of "brake testing" him behind the safety car.

However, following a year away from Baku and a reshuffled schedule last year, F1 finally makes a return to Azerbaijan with plenty of excitement leading up to the Grand Prix and lights out.

Max Verstappen leads the championship by four points over Lewis Hamilton after winning the Monaco Grand Prix last time out. The seven-time world champion had a weekend to forget after losing three places during the pit stops and finished way down the field in seventh place.

That being said, Baku represents round six of the season and there is plenty of time for Hamilton to make amends as he presses on for a record eighth world crown.

While the circuit has one of the longest straights and some of the most challenging corners, the track is a completely different place when F1 is nowhere to be seen.

Press Play Productions provided footage on Twitter of traffic rumbling down the notorious start-finish straight in a road that appears to be extremely wide.

It is a huge contrast from seeing drivers almost hitting 215 mph before braking for turn one, with members of the public bumbling along at a steady pace.

The scenes will be completely different when race day arrives on Sunday 6th June 2021 (4 pm BST), in what could be a Grand Prix that we will remember for a long time.

