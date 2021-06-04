Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea and Manchester City lead the way when it comes to clubs with players competing at Euro 2020.

The two Premier League sides, who recently went head-to-head in the 2021 Champions League final, have a combined 30 players in various squads at this summer’s European Championships.

Other clubs with 10 or more players at Euro 2020 include Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Gracenote Live have listed the six clubs with the most players selected in squads at Euro 2020.

Dynamo Kiev are level with Man Utd and only behind Juve, Bayern, City and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, 90min.com have published a list of every club with at least eight players competing at the tournament, which gets underway on June 11.

Let’s take a closer look…

=11 Atalanta - 8 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Rafael Toloi (Italy), Remo Freuler (Switzerland), Joakim Maehle (Denmark), Aleksei Miranchuk (Russia), Marten de Roon (Netherlands), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Ukraine), Mario Pasalic (Croatia), Robin Gosens (Germany)

Third in Serie A this season, Atalanta’s Robin Gosens is one to keep an eye on if he gets his chance with Germany.

=11 Napoli - 8 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy), Lorenzo Insigne (Italy), Alex Meret (Italy), Dries Mertens (Belgium), Elif Elmas (North Macedonia), Piotr Zielinski (Poland), Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia), Fabian Ruiz (Spain)

Lorenzo Insigne, 30, and Dries Mertens, 34, are among Napoli’s stars hoping to make an impact for their countries at Euro 2020.

=11 Dinamo Zagreb - 8 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland), Arijan Ademi (North Macedonia), Stefan Ristovski (North Macedonia), Dominik Livakovic (Croatia), Mislav Orsic (Croatia), Bruno Petkovic (Croatia), Josko Gvardiol (Croatia), Luka Ivanusec (Croatia)

There aren’t too many household names here but it’ll be particularly fascinating to see how North Macedonia perform this summer. Arijan Ademi and Stefan Ristovski will both be hoping to start for their national teams at Euro 2020.

=11 Tottenham - 8 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Ben Davies (Wales), Joe Rodon (Wales), Gareth Bale (Wales), Toby Alderweireld (Belgium), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Harry Kane (England), Hugo Lloris (France), Moussa Sissoko (France)

Harry Kane and Gareth Bale have the potential to light up Euro 2020. But will either player still be at Spurs when the 2021-22 season gets underway?

=11 Barcelona - 8 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Martin Braithwaite (Denmark), Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Jordi Alba (Spain), Pedri (Spain), Clement Lenglet (France), Antoine Griezmann (France), Ousmane Dembele (France)

Real Madrid have no players representing Spain at Euro 2020 (incredibly, that fact is absolutely true!), but Barcelona have three, including 18-year-old Pedri.

=11. Liverpool - 8 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland), Ozan Kabak (Turkey), Neco Williams (Wales), Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands), Jordan Henderson (England), Andrew Robertson (Scotland), Thiago Alcantara (Spain), Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Diogo Jota hit the ground running after joining Liverpool from Wolves last September and has already scored six goals in 12 appearances for Portugal. There’s every chance the 24-year-old will further enhance his reputation as an elite player at Euro 2020. Trent Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad this week after sustaining an injury.

=9 RB Leipzig - 9 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark), Marcel Sabitzer (Austria), Konrad Laimer (Austria), Dani Olmo (Spain), Emil Forsberg (Sweden), Marcel Halstenberg (Germany), Lukas Klostermann (Germany), Peter Gulacsi (Hungary), Willi Orban (Hungary)

RB Leipzig don’t have any global superstars, as such, but still managed to finish second in the Bundesliga this season because of how well they work as a team.

=9 Inter - 9 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Stefano Sensi (Italy), Nicolo Barella (Italy), Alessandro Bastoni (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands), Ivan Perisic (Croatia), Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia), Milan Skriniar (Slovakia)

Inter won their first Serie A title since 2010 this season, thanks in part to the 24 goals scored by Romelu Lukaku. The Belgium striker should be a contender for the Euro 2020 Golden Boot award.

=7 Borussia Monchengladbach – 10 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Yann Sommer (Switzerland), Nico Elvedi (Switzerland), Denis Zakaria (Switzerland), Breel Embolo (Switzerland), Stefan Lainer (Austria), Valentino Lazaro (Austria), Marcus Thuram (France), Matthias Ginter (Germany), Jonas Hofmann (Germany), Florian Neuhaus (Germany)

Borussia Monchengladbach finished eighth in the Bundesliga this season but 10 of their players have been called up to several national teams, including Marcus Thuram, son of France legend Lillian.

=7 Borussia Dortmund - 10 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Manuel Akanji (Switzerland), Axel Witsel (Belgium), Thomas Meunier (Belgium), Thorgan Hazard (Belgium), Thomas Delaney (Denmark), Jadon Sancho (England), Jude Bellingham (England), Mats Hummels (Germany), Emre Can (Germany), Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal)

Sadly, Erling Haaland’s Norway failed to qualify for Euro 2020. But his Borussia Dortmund teammates Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Thorgan Hazard will all be involved.

=5 Dynamo Kyiv - 11 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Heorhiy Bushchan (Ukraine), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Ukraine), Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine), Illya Zabarnyi (Ukraine), Viktor Tyshankov (Ukraine), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Ukraine), Artem Besyedin (Ukraine), Oleksandr Karavayev (Ukraine), Oleksandr Tymchuk (Ukraine), Denys Popov (Ukraine), Tomasz Kedziora (Poland)

Ten of Ukraine’s Euro 2020 squad ply their trade for Dynamo Kyiv. Poland’s Tomasz Kedziora is the other Dynamo player competing at the tournament.

=5 Manchester United - 11 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Daniel James (Wales), Donny van de Beek (Netherlands), Luke Shaw (England), Harry Maguire (England), Marcus Rashford (England), Dean Henderson (England), Scott McTominay (Scotland), David de Gea (Spain), Victor Lindelof (Sweden), Paul Pogba (France), Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Is this the tournament where Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes takes the baton from Cristiano Ronaldo to become Portugal’s main man? All eyes will also be on the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford this summer.

4. Juventus - 12 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy), Federico Chiesa (Italy), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Federico Bernardeschi (Italy), Merih Demiral (Turkey), Aaron Ramsey (Wales), Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands), Wojciech Szczesny (Poland), Alvaro Morata (Spain), Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden), Adrien Rabiot (France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Ronaldo will be desperate to get his hands on the Henri Delaunay trophy, five years after lifting it with Portugal for the first time. The 36-year-old is one of several household names from the Juve squad, which also features Giorgio Chiellini and Alvaro Morata.

3. Bayern Munich - 14 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: David Alaba (Austria), Robert Lewandowski (Poland), Benajmin Pavard (France), Corentin Tolisso (France), Kingsley Coman (France), Lucas Hernandez (France), Manuel Neuer (Germany), Joshua Kimmich (Germany), Serge Gnabry (Germany), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Niklas Sule (Germany), Leon Goretzka (Germany), Leroy Sane (Germany), Thomas Muller (Germany)

Bayern have a team of winners and it wouldn’t be a shock if some of their players end Euro 2020 with a medal. Poland’s Robert Lewandowski probably won’t, although you certainly wouldn’t rule him out of the Golden Boot conversation.

=1 Manchester City - 15 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Nathan Ake (Netherlands), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine), Kyle Walker (England), John Stones (England), Raheem Sterling (England), Phil Foden (England), Ferran Torres (Spain), Eric Garcia (Spain), Rodri (Spain), Aymeric Laporte (Spain), Ilkay Gundogan (Germany), Ruben Dias (Portugal), Bernardo Silva (Portugal), Joao Cancelo (Portugal)

Man City’s players will need to quickly get over their Champions League final disappointment and turn their focus to helping their national teams go as far as possible at Euro 2020. This is Phil Foden’s first major tournament at senior level and the gifted English midfielder certainly has the potential to be crowned the tournament’s best young player.

=1 Chelsea - 15 players

Players selected for Euro 2020: Jorginho (Italy), Emerson (Italy), Andreas Christensen (Denmark), Mateo Kovacic (Croatia), Mason Mount (England), Ben Chilwell (England), Reece James (England), Billy Gilmour (Scotland), Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain), Olivier Giroud (France), N’Golo Kante (France), Kurt Zouma (France), Antonio Rudiger (Germany), Kai Havertz (Germany), Timo Werner (Germany)

Chelsea’s players will enter Euro 2020 full of confidence after winning the Champions League. If N’Golo Kante inspires France to glory this summer, the unassuming midfielder will have one hand on the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

News Now - Sport News