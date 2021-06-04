Floyd Mayweather has opened the door to a rematch with Conor McGregor.

The unbeaten American boxing great confirmed to Showtime’s Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell that he 'absolutely' wants to run it back with McGregor after their first bout generated more than $600 million in total revenue.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KO's) announced his retirement in August 2017 after beating The Notorious at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

But 'Money' has kept himself busy by competing in exhibition bouts, having crushed the dreams of undefeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

And now, Mayweather, 44, is due to face YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

When asked if he would be interested in fighting the Irishman again, Mayweather said to Showtime Sports: "Absolutely. He [sic] easy."

He added: "The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint and then get to hating on me."

In April of this year, Mayweather was spotted meeting with UFC president Dana White and Rizin CEO Nobuyuki Sakakibara which sparked some speculation that a rematch with McGregor may be on the cards.

Mayweather, however, quickly put the rumours to rest when he announced that he will appear in an eight-round exhibition bout against Paul on June 6.

McGregor, meanwhile, is gearing up for a trilogy showdown with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.

After losing to McGregor in 2014, Poirier avenged himself by knocking out the Irishman in the second round in the main event of UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

However, speaking on Thursday afternoon in Florida, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe confirmed 'Pretty Boy' would still be interested in fighting McGregor for a second time.

He said: "He’s been talking a lot of that s---.

"Listen, and what I’m saying - Conor if you’re listening, you can get that too.

"You can get that too.

"Most definitely. Most definitely. Because that right there is very personal.

"I think after everything where they left the ring and they hugged and all that.

"But things are a little different now.

"Things are a little different."

