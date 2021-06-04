Hilarious clip of Rachael Burford goes viral after historic Harlequins win

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harlequins made history this week by lifting their first ever Premier 15s trophy after back-to-back years of finishing runners-up to the dominant Saracens.

The Surrey-based outfit beat the reigning champions 17-25. Despite the early loss of their captain through a knee injury, the Quins went on to secure an emphatic final result at Kingsholm.

Skipper Rachael Burford was substituted off the pitch after just nine minutes of play, with Izzy Mayhew coming on to replace her. However, despite the loss of the centre, Harlequins played out a thrilling Premier 15s final, thanks to tries from Amy Cokayne and penalties from Lagi Tuima.

After the final whistle, even a knee injury and a pair of crutches weren't enough to hold back captain Burford. The 34-year-old made sure she celebrated with the Quins and lifted the trophy at the end of the match.

Burford was filmed being carried onto the pitch via piggyback, with her crutches in the air. The clip has been made into a hilarious GIF, which rugby fans are loving on social media.

Despite finishing just behind Saracens in the Premier 15s table, Harlequins made sure their impressive 2020/21 season counted. After a year out of action, the Quins secured the silverware they have been chasing for the last three years and ended Sarries' dominant unbeaten run.

