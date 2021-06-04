FIFA 21 Ultimate TOTS Build-Up: Release Date, Predictions, How to Obtain and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We have reached the end of the FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion as EA are due to launch the final squad of the 2020/21 campaign.

It has been a whirlwind month for EA as they have launched three squads a week to celebrate some of the best players from around the world with special blue cards to commemorate their achievements.

But while some of the biggest leagues, such as the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A have already been announced, it doesn't mean that it's the end of the road for TOTS.

EA dropped a teaser earlier this week on their official Instagram account stating that the Ultimate squad would be "dropping in-game on Friday."

The American gaming organisation did not provide any hints in relation to who would be included. But we imagine that this would work opposite to how the Community squad was put together - with the developers themselves deciding who were the best players in world football this season.

Here is everything you need to know about the FIFA 21 Ultimate TOTS Squad:

Release Date

The release in-game will take place at 6 pm UK time on Friday 4th June 2021, with the Ligue 1, Rest of the World and MLS squads being taken out.

Predictions

N'Golo Kante (94 OVR)

The Chelsea talisman has played a key part for the Blues during the 2020/21 campaign and we believe he will be one of the first names in the side.

Kante produced an impeccable Champions League final performance that helped Chelsea secure their second European crown. This alone should be enough to see him included in the squad.

Gerard Moreno (91 OVR)

While the Villarreal striker was included in the La Liga TOTS squad, it seems that his contributions during the Europa League final against Manchester United would mean that it is hard to discount him from the Ultimate squad either.

His goal in Gdansk meant that he pulled level with Giuseppe Rossi as the club's all-time top goalscorer and helped The Yellow Submarine win their first-ever major trophy (as per TransferMarkt).

Kylian Mbappe (98 OVR)

While he has been one of the stand-out players in world football, we think that the developers will not be able to resist giving Mbappe an even more mouth-watering card.

With 27 goals and seven assists from 31 outings in Ligue 1 (Fotmob), he could be rewarded with as close to a 99-rated card as you are going to get.

How to Obtain

These special edition cards can be collected in the usual ways.

You will no doubt be able to find them on the Trade Market, but their value will be significantly more than their standard card, or they can be included in standard or premium packs. However, the percentage rate of getting a TOTS in one of those is very slim.

