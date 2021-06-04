Nottingham Forest news: Reds' Filip Krovinovic transfer stance becomes clearer

Despite the fact that the upcoming summer transfer window is not set to officially until next Wednesday, Nottingham Forest have already made a start to their plans as they look to banish the memories of what was an underwhelming 2020/21 campaign.

Reds manager Chris Hughton opted to part ways with seven senior players earlier this week and will now be aiming to assemble a squad which is capable of achieving a relative amount of success in the Championship.

Having previously guided Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion to the Premier League during his respective spells at these two clubs, the 62-year-old knows exactly what it takes to compete in this particular division.

Therefore, by getting his recruitment spot on between now and August, Hughton may be able to make a positive start to the upcoming season.

One of the players who has been on Forest's radar in recent weeks is Filip Krovinovic.

The midfielder, who is valued at £3.6m on Transfermarkt, spent the second-half of the previous campaign on loan at the City Ground.

A recent report by Portuguese newpaper A Bola (as cited by Sport Witness) suggested that the Reds were looking into the possibility of securing another temporary deal for Krovinovic.

However, with the midfielder also attracting interest from the likes of Spartak Moscow and Alanyaspor, Benfica's preference is to sell him this summer.

In a fresh update regarding Forest's transfer stance, it has been revealed that the club are no longer in contention to sign Krovinovic.

According to news outlet Record (as cited by Sport Witness), the Reds will not proceed in their pursuit of the midfielder who is now being closely monitored by Fiorentina and Torino.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Krovinovic clearly possesses a great deal of talent, he was only able to illustrate glimpses of his ability last season for Forest as he provided three direct goal contributions in 19 appearances.

Whilst the midfielder did rank in the top-five at the City Ground in terms of key passes per game (1.4), a lack of consistency resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.71.

With there being no guarantee that Krovinovic would have been able to step up his performance levels next season, it could be argued that Forest may not regret missing out on him this summer.

By drafting in an attacking midfielder who has a proven track-record of regularly creating and scoring goals at this level, the Reds could push on in Krovinovic's absence.

