Online Career Mode could finally be coming to FIFA 22 after observant fans of the franchise spotted an Electronic Arts job listing which mentions the possibility of the much-wanted feature.

The best-selling series has never had such a feature, despite being a network play staple for many years, and fans have called on EA to continue to expand and develop the game’s online offering.

The job listing – for an Online Software Engineer – has been live since April and the successful candidate will be based in British Columbia, Canada.

Twitter page FIFA 21 News spotted the listing and the eye-catching part of the job description reads: "As an Online Software Engineer, you will help build our networked play development team -- whether that be in our online career mode, ultimate team, or core online systems and protocols.

"We are looking for engineers who enjoy prototyping and planning, adding amazing new features to an existing and beloved game, and improving existing code."

The popularity of FIFA’s Ultimate Team – first introduced in the ‘19 instalment – show fans are keen for extra game modes and ways to play. Adding such features should help remedy some of the criticism for lack of innovation aimed at the series in recent years.

Many believe Career Mode has stagnated in recent years and the lack of improvement in this feature has frustrated fans, with the hashtag #FixCareerMode trending for days after the release of FIFA 19.

So this is certainly a promising sign that EA are finally listening to their fans and are finally ready to spend time on the Career Mode.

The EA Play Live event on July 22 is expected to give the world a first look at FIFA 22 and any potential new features.

There is no confirmed release date for FIFA 22 as of writing this article, nor who will be the global cover star. PSG & France forward Kylian Mbappe may retain his place for another year. Other contenders include Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

