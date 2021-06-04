Sheffield Wednesday news: Osaze Urhoghide's future becomes clearer amid European interest

Following the fall-out of his side's relegation to League One, Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore opted to launch a major overhaul of his squad last month.

The likes of Tom Lees, Jordan Rhodes and Kadeem Harris were amongst a host of players who were released by the Owls.

However, Moore did hand a reprieve to Sam Hutchinson, Alex Hunt and Ciaran Brennan who are all set to feature for Wednesday next season whilst Osaze Urhoghide was offered a new contract.

Yet due to the fact that he was able to deliver a number of impressive displays in the Championship last season, the defender attracted considerable interest from elsewhere earlier this year as Leeds United, Club Brugge, Crystal Palace and Watford were all linked with a swoop.

With the summer transfer window set to officially open next week, an update has now emerged regarding Urhoghide's future at Hillsborough.

According to Yorkshire Live, the 20-year-old is set to leave Wednesday when his current deal expires later this month after rejecting the club's latest offer.

It is understood that Urhoghide already has his next move lined up but it has yet to be revealed which team he will be joining in the coming weeks.

After briefly falling out of favour during Tony Pulis' time in charge of Wednesday, the defender made nine appearances in the Championship following the club's decision to appoint Moore as their new boss in March.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a major blow for Wednesday who would have been hoping to keep Urhoghide at the club for the foreseeable future.

A talented defender, the Dutchman produced two particularly impressive displays against Preston North End and Cardiff City last season as he helped his side keep clean-sheets in both of these fixtures whilst recording WhoScored match ratings of 7.05 and 7.07.

With the Owls set to play in a lower division following their relegation from the Championship, it was always going to be difficult to convince Urhoghide to stay and thus it is hardly a shock that he is set to move on to pastures new.

For the defender's sake, he will be aiming to make considerable strides in terms of his development by joining a club who will be able to provide him with the opportunity to play regular first-team football.

As a result of Urhoghide's decision, Wednesday will now need to prioritise strengthening their options at centre-back between now and August as a failure to do so could hamper their chances of achieving success in the third-tier next season.

