George Russell has revealed that his relationship with Toto Wolff is potentially as close as it ever has been despite the crash he had with Valtteri Bottas at Imola in round two of this year's Formula 1 world championship.

The Williams driver is seen by many as a future works Mercedes man and there is speculation that he could replace Bottas for 2022, with both drivers out of contract at the end of this current season.

However, there are currently no clear signs of that happening and we may well have to wait until the summer break before this aspect of the driver market starts to take shape.

Certainly, Russell might have been a little concerned the shunt at Imola had hurt his chances of earning a full-time Silver Arrows gig but, on the contrary, he has revealed that, after some 'tough love' from Toto Wolff following the crash, his relationship with the Austrian and other members of both the Merc and Williams garages might be better than ever before.

“If anything, my relationship with Toto has grown since the incident in Imola,” said Russell in an interview with Autosport.

“There was a lot of tough love. But he ultimately wants to extract the absolute maximum from me, or from what he believes I can achieve.

“And you know, I think I'm mentally strong enough to be able to take this stuff on the chin, take it on board, reflect on it, and come back stronger.

“Obviously, emotions were high... from all accounts.

“But my relationships with everybody to be honest - from everyone at Williams and to a number of the key people at Mercedes, who I've spoken with since, is better than ever.

“I think often these difficult moments bring you closer together."

It was undoubtedly a moment that had the potential to hamper Russell's chances of getting a Mercedes seat, particularly with the hot-headed nature of his interviews immediately afterwards in mind.

He did, though, show a real sense of maturity once the dust had settled that bit more to reflect on where he'd gone wrong during and after the incident, and that seems to have earned him credit with those that ultimately call the shots.

