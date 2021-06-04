Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Max Verstappen has offered his thoughts on the flexi-wing debate that has rather snowballed in recent weeks with claims that Red Bull's rear wing flouts the sport's regulations.

The Dutchman and his team lead the way in both the Drivers' and Constructors' championships as we head to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend.

Indeed, their resurgence to the top of the field was always going to generate scrutiny from their rivals and, predictably, that has manifested itself in talk about their rear-wing.

The claim is that the wing flexes more than it should at high speed on straights, allowing for reduced drag and therefore a higher top speed and, ahead of a race at a circuit with the longest full-throttle section on the calendar this weekend, things naturally seem to be simmering away now.

For Verstappen, though, there is no feeling that Red Bull have done anything wrong and he has suggested that it's more a ploy from his rivals like Mercedes to try and slow him down:

"I can understand of course other people looking into things when we are doing a good job with the car this season," he said to Sky Sports F1.

"I can understand people complaining... but it's all within the rules so far. There's nothing wrong with it.

"Of course, they try to slow us down."

New guidance on wings is expected to come into play for the French Grand Prix in just over two weeks from now, so we'll soon see if and how much Red Bull are impacted.

