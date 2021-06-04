Chris Hemsworth sent social media into meltdown earlier this week when he shared a picture from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder.

The Australian actor confirmed that he's wrapped filming for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, with the following caption:

"That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate," he wrote.

"The film is gonna be bats*** crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!"

You can check out the photo - which shows Hemsworth *definitely not* flexing - below:

Damn, Chris. Save some muscle for the rest of us!

Soon after the image of Hemsworth's massive arms went viral, Hulk Hogan himself responded and it's fair to say he's impressed.

"My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother HH," The Hulkster tweeted.

Don't forget, of course, that Hemsworth is set to play Hogan in an upcoming Netflix biopic.

Reports suggest that now the actor has wrapped on Thor, he will be shifting focus to portraying the WWE icon on the silver screen.

Hemsworth teased last summer that he'll be looking to pack on even more muscle ahead of the role.

"This movie is going to be a really fun project,” he told Total Film.

"As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor.

"There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

Yep, Hemsworth honestly thinks he'll be able to pack on even more muscle than he's showing off in the image above... scary!

We can't wait to see your 24-inch PYTHONS on the silver screen, Chris!

