Leeds transfer rumours: Journalist gives fresh update on striker linked with Elland Road move

Football correspondent Kristof Terreur has provided an update on the future of Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi.

What's the latest news involving Batshuayi?

The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Crystal Palace, but returned to his parent club Chelsea at the end of the season.

He has since been linked with a move to Leeds, who are believed to be interested in bringing the forward over to Elland Road this summer.

What did Terreur say about Batshuayi potentially joining Leeds?

According to Terreur, this is not the first time that Batshuayi, who has 34 caps for his country, has been linked with Leeds, but he has claimed that he has not received any indication yet that the 6 foot attacker will join the Yorkshire-based club in the next transfer window.

He said on The Football Terrace: "I know that he’s been offered in the last year to Leeds and I can see why it’s coming back. He will be offered again, Chelsea want to offload him, looking to teams where they still have a bit of money. I think Leeds can do with another striker so it can be a possibility but at the moment there haven’t been any strong signals that it’s happening."

Has Batshuayi played under Bielsa before?

Indeed he has.

Batshuayi worked with Bielsa at Marseille for one season back in 2014/15. He excelled under the Argentine coach, netting nine goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances as Marseille finished fourth in the table and secured a Europa League berth.

Bielsa departed the club in August 2015, but he seemed to have given Batshuayi the confidence to thrive on a consistent basis during his time in France. The forward went on to score 17 league goals in 2015/16, earning himself a move to Chelsea at the end of the campaign.

Could Bielsa get the best out of Batshuayi again at Leeds?

Possibly.

There is no doubt that Batshuayi has been through a difficult period in his career in recent years, having failed to score more than five league goals in a season since 2017/18.

However, Bielsa managed him well when the pair worked together before, and he may be able to spark Batshuayi back into life if he does arrive at Leeds in the summer.

Patrick Bamford netted 17 Premier League goals in the season just gone, and will likely start as the side's first-choice striker again next year, but Batshuayi may be seen as a useful alternative who can offer something different from the bench and ensure that Leeds do not become too predictable in their second season back in the top-flight in 2021/22.

