Gerrard, Van Dijk, Salah: The greatest Liverpool player from 50 different nations
Liverpool Football Club have had some incredible players represent them in their 129-year history.
You don’t win 19 league titles and six European Cups without some superstars in your ranks.
Naming Liverpool’s greatest ever player is certainly a difficult task.
Steven Gerrard? Kenny Dalglish? Ian Rush?
Well, one Liverpool fan on Reddit decided to go a step further.
He didn’t just want to name the greatest player at the club, he decided to pick the best player from each country.
From 50 different nations, the supporter selected the best player to play for Liverpool from each one.
Some had very little competition for their place, while others were an incredibly difficult decision.
Let’s take you through his picks:
Argentina: Javier Mascherano
Australia: Harry Kewell
Belgium: Divok Origi
Brazil: Alisson
Alisson was preferred to other current stars such as Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, as well as former hero Philippe Coutinho.
Bulgaria: Nikolay Mihaylov
Côte d'Ivoire: Kolo Touré
Cameroon: Joel Matip
Canada: Liam Millar
Chile: Mark Gonzalez
Croatia: Dejan Lovren
Lovren just about gets the nod over cult icon Igor Biscan.
Czech Republic: Patrick Berger
Vladimir Smicer and Milan Baros must have been close to pipping Berger to this one.
Denmark: Jan Molby
Molby saw off the tough challenge of fan favourite Daniel Agger.
England: Steven Gerrard
Well, obviously.
Egypt: Mohamed Salah
Well, obviously.
Estonia: Ragnar Klavan
Finland: Sami Hyypia
France: Nicolas Anelka
Germany: Dietmar Hamann
Greece: Sotirios Kyrgiakos
Guinea: Naby Keita
Keita hasn’t done too much in a Liverpool shirt but edges out the memorable Titi Camera.
Guinea - Bisssau: Emmanuel Mendy
Hungary: Istvan Kozma
Iceland: Victor Pálsson
Ireland: Ronnie Whelan
Israel: Ronnie Rosenthal
Despite THAT miss, Rosenthal beats Yossi Benayoun to the crown.
Italy: Andrea Dossena
Is he really the best Italian to play for Liverpool? Well, he was better than Albero Aquilani I guess…
Japan: Takumi Minamino
Mali: Momo Sissoko
Morocco: Oussama Assaidi
Netherlands: Virgil van Dijk
Poor Dirk Kuyt never stood a chance.
Nigeria: Victor Moses
Norway: John Arne Riise
Northern Ireland: Elisha Scott
Poland: Jerzy Dudek
Portugal: Diogo Jota
Scotland: Kenny Dalglish
No brainer despite Graeme Souness’ brilliance.
Senegal: Sadio Mané
Serbia: Lazar Markovic
Slovakia: Martin Skrtel
South Africa: Berry Nieuwenhuys
Spain: Fernando Torres
Torres over Xabi Alonso? Controversial but understandable.
Sweden: Glyn Hysen
Switzerland: Stephane Henchoz
Trinidad & Tobago: Tony Warner
Turkey: Ozan Kabak
Ukraine: Andriy Voronin
USA: Brad Friedel
Uruguay: Luis Suarez
Wales: Ian Rush
