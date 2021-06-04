Liverpool Football Club have had some incredible players represent them in their 129-year history.

You don’t win 19 league titles and six European Cups without some superstars in your ranks.

Naming Liverpool’s greatest ever player is certainly a difficult task.

Steven Gerrard? Kenny Dalglish? Ian Rush?

Well, one Liverpool fan on Reddit decided to go a step further.

He didn’t just want to name the greatest player at the club, he decided to pick the best player from each country.

From 50 different nations, the supporter selected the best player to play for Liverpool from each one.

Some had very little competition for their place, while others were an incredibly difficult decision.

Let’s take you through his picks:

Argentina: Javier Mascherano

Australia: Harry Kewell

Belgium: Divok Origi

Brazil: Alisson

Alisson was preferred to other current stars such as Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, as well as former hero Philippe Coutinho.

Bulgaria: Nikolay Mihaylov

Côte d'Ivoire: Kolo Touré

Cameroon: Joel Matip

Canada: Liam Millar

Chile: Mark Gonzalez

Croatia: Dejan Lovren

Lovren just about gets the nod over cult icon Igor Biscan.

Czech Republic: Patrick Berger

Vladimir Smicer and Milan Baros must have been close to pipping Berger to this one.

Denmark: Jan Molby

Molby saw off the tough challenge of fan favourite Daniel Agger.

England: Steven Gerrard

Well, obviously.

Egypt: Mohamed Salah

Well, obviously.

Estonia: Ragnar Klavan

Finland: Sami Hyypia

France: Nicolas Anelka

Germany: Dietmar Hamann

Greece: Sotirios Kyrgiakos

Guinea: Naby Keita

Keita hasn’t done too much in a Liverpool shirt but edges out the memorable Titi Camera.

Guinea - Bisssau: Emmanuel Mendy

Hungary: Istvan Kozma

Iceland: Victor Pálsson

Ireland: Ronnie Whelan

Israel: Ronnie Rosenthal

Despite THAT miss, Rosenthal beats Yossi Benayoun to the crown.

Italy: Andrea Dossena

Is he really the best Italian to play for Liverpool? Well, he was better than Albero Aquilani I guess…

Japan: Takumi Minamino

Mali: Momo Sissoko

Morocco: Oussama Assaidi

Netherlands: Virgil van Dijk

Poor Dirk Kuyt never stood a chance.

Nigeria: Victor Moses

Norway: John Arne Riise

Northern Ireland: Elisha Scott

Poland: Jerzy Dudek

Portugal: Diogo Jota

Scotland: Kenny Dalglish

No brainer despite Graeme Souness’ brilliance.

Senegal: Sadio Mané

Serbia: Lazar Markovic

Slovakia: Martin Skrtel

South Africa: Berry Nieuwenhuys

Spain: Fernando Torres

Torres over Xabi Alonso? Controversial but understandable.

Sweden: Glyn Hysen

Switzerland: Stephane Henchoz

Trinidad & Tobago: Tony Warner

Turkey: Ozan Kabak

Ukraine: Andriy Voronin

USA: Brad Friedel

Uruguay: Luis Suarez

Wales: Ian Rush

Zimbabwe: Bruce Grobbelaar

News Now - Sport News