Round six of the Formula 1 world championship takes place on the shores of the Caspian Sea as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix returns to the calendar after a one-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic.

It's a race that has only been on the calendar a handful of years but it's certainly a popular one with fans given the drama it has thrown up during that time.

What big questions need answers heading into this weekend, then? We take a look at five...

Can Mercedes bounce back?

All eyes are on Mercedes.

They'll be hurting after what happened in Monaco after Lewis Hamilton could only finish seventh and Valtteri Bottas had to retire thanks to a jammed wheel-nut.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen now have the title momentum but it is still early in the season and Mercedes know striking back here could swing things back their way almost instantly.

Will Ferrari remain strong?

Ferrari have been eager to play down their chances this weekend after they stormed things in Monte-Carlo and it's going to be fascinating to see just whether last time out was a one-off or whether they really are back in business.

Friday's first practice session saw the two Scuderia cars up near the top of the timesheets once again, though that can only be a slight indicator and nothing more as things stand.

Will Aston Martin's momentum build?

Some real shoots of hope emerged for Aston Martin at the Monaco Grand Prix with Sebastian Vettel finding himself in fifth place as he worked his way up from eighth on the grid.

He'll be looking to keep that momentum up this weekend and his team will also be looking to start getting more points on the board after a slow start to the season.

Was Monaco a turning point? We'll soon see.

Will Sergio Perez shine?

Perez managed to clamber up to fourth place in Monaco after qualifying had him down towards the wrong end of the top ten.

Again, it was a case of one day of the weekend being better than the other and he needs to be consistent across Saturday and Sunday.

With two podiums to his name in Baku already, perhaps this week is the one where it all clicks.

Will Baku thrill again?

There is normally a bit of drama thrown up at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and after a year away thanks to the pandemic there's excitement around the event once more.

We've seen close finishes, team-mates crashing and an infamous Hamilton v Vettel wheel barge moment over the few years that the Baku street circuit has been on the calendar.

What will get thrown up this year?

