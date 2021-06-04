Total War: Warhammer 3: New Legendary Lord Revealed

Warhammer fans are excited for the launch of Total War: Warhammer 3 and this excitement will grow as a new Legendary Lord has been confirmed.

The hugely successful franchise, which started as books in the 1980s, has boasted a huge rise in popularity and grown into a story adored by many online - in comics and in board games.

Warhammer is a huge franchise and Total War is one of many separate stories they have within their world.

With it now being the third, fans will be wondering if this is the end of the Total War saga or if there will be more to come in the future.

Read More: Total War: Warhammer 3: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Factions, Map, Latest News and Everything You Need to Know

Total War: Warhammer 3: Legendary Lord Revealed

Following a recent update from Creative Assembly on the upcoming game, a huge revelation was made.

Warhammer fans will be over the moon to hear that Skarbrand, the blood drinker and greatest of Khorne’s daemons, will be a Legendary Lord for the game’s Khorne faction.

Ever since his exile, in all of history, there have been none to serve the Lord of Skulls as completely as Skarbrand

One thing that is key for gamers in Warhammer is factions. There are a lot of them in the fantasy world, however they are not all in every game. They are a great addition to Total War, and this Legendary Lord being revealed is a crucial bit of news.

In Warhammer, you can pick who you fight for and there are tonnes of factions (small organized groups within larger ones) that you can pick from. In Warhammer the factions resemble the races in the game.

You can find all of the latest Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News